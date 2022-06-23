GAIL to enter distributed LNG production business

New Delhi, June 23, 2022

In a first-of-its-kind endeavour in the country, GAIL (India) Limited plans to enter into distributed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production to cater to the demand from off-grid locations and the transport sector.

A press release from GAIL said the company had placed order for two small-scale liquefaction skids capable of producing LNG on a pilot basis. Liquefaction will be achieved through proprietary technology-based mobile liquefaction skids.

"These plants will help in distribution of natural gas through liquefaction in new CGD areas, liquefaction of gas at isolated fields and will support setting-up of LNG fueling stations and in bunkering. It will be the first of its kind in the country to introduce portable and scalable liquefaction units," the release said.

The project is expected to provide a thrust to Government of India’s initiatives to increase the share of natural gas in the primary energy basket, the release said.

Further, GAIL is also in discussions for manufacturing liquefaction skids in India, it added.

