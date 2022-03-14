GAIL declares second interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY 2021-22

New Delhi, March 14, 2022

Public sector natural gas major GAIL (India) Limited has declared a second interim dividend of 50% on the paid-up Equity Share Capital, which works out to Rs 5 per equity share, for FY 2021-22 with a record date of March 22, 2022.

The total divident amount will work out to Rs 2,220.19 crore, a press release from the "Maharatna" Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) said.

The decision was taken by the Board of Directors of GAIL at their meeting here on Friday, the release said.

For the current FY 2021-22, GAIL had already declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share to its shareholders in the month of December 2021, taking the total of 1st and 2nd interim dividend by the company to Rs 9 per equity share, which is 90% on the paid-up equity share capital. The total dividend amount is Rs 3,996.35 crore.

Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL stated that the company’s shareholders have been provided with steady long-term returns on their investments. Further, this is the highest ever dividend payment in terms of total dividend amount by GAIL, he said.

Based on its current shareholding of 51.45%, dividend of Rs 1,142.29 crore shall be paid to the Government of India and Rs 1,077.90 crore to other shareholders, the release added.

NNN