Fuel rates hiked again, petrol at Rs 105.84 per litre in Delhi

New Delhi, October 17, 2021

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday rallied to their highest ever levels across the country, as fuel rates were hiked again by 35 paise a litre.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.84 a litre and Rs 111.77 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of the state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 102.52 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs Rs 94.57.

This is the fourth straight day of increase by 35 paise per litre in petrol and diesel prices. There was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

Diesel prices have now increased 19 out of the last 23 days taking up its retail price by Rs 5.95 per litre in Delhi.

With diesel prices rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre-mark across the country a few months earlier.

Petrol prices have also risen on 16 of the previous 19 days taking up its pump price by Rs 4.65 per litre.

Crude price has been on a surge rising to a three-year high level of over $ 84.6 a barrel now. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.

IANS