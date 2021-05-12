Fuel prices rise for third day, closing in on Rs 100/litre in Mumbai

New Delhi, May 12, 2021

Maintaining its rising trend, fuel prices increased for the third day in a row on Wednesday as state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates of petrol and diesel by 25 paise per litre each in the national capital.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 92.05 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 82.61 up from yesterday's level of Rs 91.80 and Rs 82.36 a litre, respectively.

Across the country as well, petrol and diesel prices increased on Wednesday but the quantum varied depending on the level of local levies in different states.

In Mumbai, petrol now comes for Rs 98.36 a litre and diesel for Rs 89.75, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

Petrol prices in some states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and in some places in Maharastra have breached the Rs 100 per litre mark while premium petrol has been hovering above that level for some time now.

Fuel prices have now increased on each of the day this week. Prior to holding back auto fuel prices on Saturday and Sunday, its pump rates had increased sharply on the previous four days as well.

Petrol prices have risen by Rs 1.50 a litre in Delhi in May in seven hikes so far. Similarly, diesel prices have risen by Rs 1.88 per litre in the capital this month.

OMCs benchmark retail fuel prices to a 15-day rolling average of global refined products' prices and dollar exchange rate. In the last fortnight global oil prices have hovered in the $66-67-a-barrel range, higher than the levels when petrol and diesel prices were last revised. Crude prices have jumped to around $69 a barrel now.

OMCs may have to revise fuel prices upwards again if there is any further firming up.

IANS