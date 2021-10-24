Fuel prices hiked again by 35 paise/ltr for 5th consecutive day

New Delhi, October 24, 2021

Petrol and diesel prices rallied to their highest ever levels across the country, as rates were hiked again for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday.

Accordingly, the pump price of petrol in Delhi rose by 35 paise to its highest-ever level of Rs 107.59 a litre while diesel prices also rose by the same margin to Rs 96.32 a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol prices have now risen to Rs 113.47 per litre while diesel went up to Rs 104.47 a litre, the highest among all metros.

The fuel prices remained static on Monday and Tuesday but had risen for four straight days by 35 paise per litre previously before again rising for five consecutive days between Wednesday and Sunday. There was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

Diesel prices have increased on 24 out of the last 30 days taking up its retail price by Rs 7.80 per litre in Delhi.

With diesel prices rising sharply, the fuel now costs more than Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed the Rs-100-a-litre mark across the country a few months earlier.

IANS