Fluence Energy sets up India Technology Centre in Bengaluru for supporting customers globally

Bengaluru, July 6, 2022

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC), a global market leader in energy storage products, services, and digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced the opening of a new global technology centre in Bangalore.

The Fluence India Technology Centre will support the execution of the company’s global product strategy by growing engineering capabilities and scaling global talent and strengthens its local presence in the country, a press release from the company said.

The release said the centre marks a significant milestone for Fluence, becoming the company’s first technology centre based entirely in Asia. It complements existing technology teams in North America and Europe. Together, the company’s technology centre teams support Fluence’s regionally focused operational model and create a strong foundation for new product introductions and regionalized product support, it said.

“With the launch of this technology centre, we will enhance our product offerings, engineering capabilities, and further demonstrate our core competencies in batterybased energy storage products and software,” said Fluence SVP & Chief Product Officer Rebecca Boll. “This team will be key to the expansion of our Generation 6 product line, which is delivering a range of critical grid services to customers around the world, as well as the creation of next generation products.”

Fluence’s team of technical experts in Bangalore will support the company’s global sales and growth objectives for all major product lines and enable flexibility and speed in product development. As the company’s largest global technology team, employees at the India Technology Centre are working in the areas of enclosure, battery, and inverter engineering, software quality assurance, product management, and more.

Additionally, the technology centre will support the delivery of products to the Fluence India joint venture with ReNew Power and support the full lifecycle of their storage systems.

“India has an ambitious renewable energy capacity target of 500 GW by 2030. Fluence is committed to supporting India in the clean energy transition and our technology centre and joint venture with ReNew are just the beginning,” said Fluence SVP & President, APAC Jan Teichmann.

“Our investment in the region will enable us to partner with customers locally, develop expertise in local market requirements, drive product development for the region, and support the long-term growth of energy storage in India," Teichmann said.

Fluence’s flagship battery-based energy storage project in India was deployed in 2019 at a Tata Power (TPDDL) sub-station in Delhi. The 10 MW / 10 MWh project was developed by AES and Mitsubishi and is the largest energy storage system in South Asia.

With a presence in 30 global markets, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider.

