Energy requirements of Indians expected to nearly double in the next 20 years, says Modi

New Delhi, February 17, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the energy requirements of the people of India were expected to nearly double in the next 20 years.

Delivering the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit via video message, Modi said, “Denying this energy would be denying life itself to millions. Successful climate actions also need adequate financing. For this, developed countries need to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer,” he emphasized.

The Prime Minister stated that environment and sustainable development have been key focus areas for him all through his 20 years in office, first in Gujarat and now at the national level. “It is not the planet that is fragile but the commitments to the planet and nature. Very little has been done despite a lot of talk over the last 50 years, since the 1972 Stockholm Conference.

“But in India, we have walked the talk. Equitable energy access to the poor has been a cornerstone of our environmental policy. Steps like 90 million households getting access to clean cooking fuel under Ujjwala Yojana and renewable energy to the farmer under the PM-KUSUM scheme where they are being encouraged to set up solar panels, use it and sell surplus power to the grid will promote sustainability and equity,” he added.

Referring to the LED bulbs distribution scheme, running for more than seven years, he said it had helped save more than 220 billion units of electricity and 180 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. Also, the National Hydrogen Mission aims to tap into green hydrogen. Academic and research institutes like TERI should come up with scalable solutions to realize the potential of green hydrogen.

“With 2.4% of the world's land area, India accounts for nearly 8% of the world's species. It is a mega-diverse country and It is our duty to protect this ecology,” he added.

Commenting on the steps for strengthening the Protected Area network, the Prime Minister pointed out that bodies like the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) have commended India’s efforts. The Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Haryana was declared as Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures (OECM) site for its effective conservation of biodiversity. With the recognition of two more Indian wetlands as Ramsar sites, India now has 49 Ramsar sites spread over more than 1 million hectares.

Restoring degraded land has been one of the main focus areas and since 2015 more than 11.5 million hectares have been restored. “We are on track to achieve the national commitment of Land Degradation Neutrality under the Bonn Challenge. We firmly believe in fulfilling all our commitments made under the UNF and Triple C. We have also raised our ambitions during CoP-26 at Glasgow,” Modi said.

He stressed that environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice. Sustainability required coordinated action for the global commons. “Our efforts have recognised this inter-dependence. Through the International Solar Alliance, our aim is 'One Sun, One World, One Grid'. We must work towards ensuring the availability of clean energy from a worldwide grid everywhere at all times. This is the 'whole of the world' approach that India's values stand for,” he said.

The concerns of the disaster-prone areas have been addressed by initiatives like The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States. These developing States are the most vulnerable and hence need urgent protection, he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated the two initiatives of LIFE - Lifestyle For Environment and Pro Planet People (3-Ps). These global coalitions will form the foundation of environmental efforts for improving the global commons, he said.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations Amina J Mohammed and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav were among those present on the occasion.

