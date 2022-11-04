Country’s largest, most powerful wind turbine, 200m tall, commissioned in Gujarat

The country's tallest wind turbine, produced by Mundra Windtech Limited, on the Mundra coast in Gujarat.Wind turbines have seen a growth spurt in the last couple of years. Turbines of capacity above 4 MW are typically associated with offshore installation—where the machines have gone as big as 14 MW. But an onshore turbine of 5.2 MW is a rarity and certainly not seen in India so far.

The machine is a first and has been built with technology from W2E (Wind to Energy) of Germany. It will work at wind speeds as low as 3 metres per second (mps) and up to 20 mps, reaching its optimum power production at around 12 mps wind speed.

As part of efforts to strengthen quality and validate new configurations and components to develop even larger and more efficient turbines, the wind turbine is both an example of and a reason for the success of wind power. Conforming to IECRE 16400 standards, the turbine model will power approximately 4,000 homes. The capacity to produce more energy from a single turbine means fewer turbines need to be built at each wind farm. This means simplified operation and maintenance processes, increasing the accessibility and affordability of renewables for both companies and end-users.

MWL is planning to become a major manufacturer of wind turbine generators and their auxiliaries in Mundra. It shall drive down logistical costs by enabling blade assembly onsite and reduce the costs for permitting equipment and road work required for transporting longer blades.

Dennis Schultz, plant head of Blade Production Unit at MWL, said, “We have partnered with two European leaders in technology advancements—WINDnovation for rotor blade designs and W2E. With research, design, and its manufacturing expertise, MWL has been successful in bringing the prototype wind turbine from concept to a tested and proven reality and has paved way for a clean and even green future.”

Only a couple of years ago, the maximum capacity for a single wind turbine in India was 2-3 MW. Now, this figure has doubled and it is 5.2 MW with the MWL-160 wind turbine, promising to bring a revolutionary technology to wind energy in India.

This launch signifies the beginning of an important phase in technological innovations for the renewable energy sector in India and will lead to new configurations and components to develop ever larger and more efficient turbines, industry sources said.

