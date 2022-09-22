Cabinet approves Tranche II of PLI Scheme on National Programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules

New Delhi, September 22, 2022

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for the implementation of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme (Tranche II) on the National Programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules with an outlay of Rs 19,500 crore for achieving manufacturing capacity of Giga Watt (GW) scale in High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules.

The national programme aims to build an ecosystem for manufacturing high-efficiency solar PV modules in India and thus reduce import dependence. It will strengthen the Atamnirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative and generate employment, an official press release said.

Solar PV manufacturers will be selected through a transparent selection process. PLI will be disbursed for 5 years post commissioning of solar PV manufacturing plants on sales of high-efficiency solar PV modules from the domestic market will be incentivised.

It is estimated that about 65,000 MW per annum manufacturing capacity of fully and partially integrated solar PV modules would be installed.

The scheme will bring a direct investment of around Rs. 94,000 crore and the creation of manufacturing capacity for Balance of Materials like EVA, Solar glass and Backsheet, the release said.

It is expected to provide direct employment of about 1,95,000 and indirect employment of around 7,80,000 persons. It will result in import substitution of approximately Rs 1.37 lakh crore. It will also give an impetus to research and development to achieve higher efficiencies in Solar PV Modules, the release added.

NNN