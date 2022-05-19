Cabinet approves amendments to the National Policy on Biofuels - 2018

New Delhi, May 19, 2022

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the National Policy on Biofuels - 2018 which would, among other things, allow more feedstocks for the production of biofuels.

The National Policy on Biofuels - 2018 was notified by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on 4.6.2018 in supersession of National Policy on Biofuels, promulgated through the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, in 2009.

Due to advancements in the field of Biofuels, various decisions taken in the National Biofuel Coordination Committee (NBCC) meetings to increase biofuel production, recommendation of the Standing Committee and the decision to introduce Ethanol Blended Petrol with up to 20% ethanol throughout the country from 01.04.2023, amendments have been made in the National Policy on Biofuels, an official press release said.

According to the release, the following are the main amendments approved to the National Policy on Biofuels:

to allow more feedstocks for production of biofuels,

to advance the ethanol blending target of 20% blending of ethanol in petrol to ESY 2025-26 from 2030,

to promote the production of biofuels in the country, under the Make in India programme, by units located in Special Economic Zones (SEZ)/ Export Oriented Units (EoUs),

to add new members to the NBCC.

to grant permission for export of biofuels in specific cases, and

to delete/amend certain phrases in the Policy in line with decisions taken during the meetings of National Biofuel Coordination Committe (NBCC).

The release said the decision would foster development of indigenous technologies and hhelp the Make in India drive, leading to reduction in import of petroleum products by generation of more and more biofuels.

"Since many more feedstocks are being allowed for production of biofuels, this will promote the Atmanirbhar Bharat and give an impetus to Prime Minister’s vision of India becoming 'energy independent' by 2047," it added.

