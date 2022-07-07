BHEL commissions India’s largest floating solar PV plant at NTPC Ramagundam

New Delhi, July 7, 2022

The public sector Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) today said it had successfully commissioned India’s largest floating solar PV plant, rated at 100 MW, at NTPC Ramagundam in Telangana.

The plant is installed across a natural raw water reservoir, saving valuable land resources, and also conserves water by reducing evaporation, a press release from the company said.

"With innovatively engineered layouts and arrangements for the solar PV modules, electricals and floaters, the plant will ensure that the aquatic ecosystem is maintained while producing clean power," the release said.

All major components of the solar plant such as solar PV modules, floaters, bio-degradable natural ester oil-filled inverter-duty transformers, switchgear, SCADA and cables are indigenous, contributing to the Government of India’s "Make in India" mission, the release said.

With this, BHEL has commissioned three floating solar projects – 25 MW at NTPC Simhadri, 22 MW at NTPC Kayamkulam and 100 MW at NTPC Ramagundam - in the last 10 months. Each one of them is unique in respect of their engineering and execution features, it said.

BHEL is the leading EPC player in the floating solar segment in the country. It has commissioned 152 MW of capacity so far, delivering plants on all kinds of water bodies – natural reservoirs, man-made reservoirs and saline back-water kayals.

"BHEL’s in- house capability for end-to-end engineering and execution of floating solar projects is supported by its dedicated and committed engineering and project teams, which have made this feat possible," the release added.

