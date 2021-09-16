BHEL commissions India’s largest floating Solar PV plant

New Delhi, September 16, 2021

The public sector Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) today said it had successfully commissioned India’s largest floating Solar PV plant.

Located at NTPC Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh, the 25 MW floating SPV project covers an area of 100 acres, leading to saving of valuable land resource and conserving water by reducing evaporation, a press release from the company said.

"With its unique state-of-the-art design, the project is an engineering marvel, created by BHEL. Besides producing clean power, the project will also reduce water evaporation by providing shade to the covered area. It will also have a higher yield as compared to conventional ground-mounted projects due to the cooling effect," it said.

The release said BHEL has designed an innovative floating array to meet the unique requirement of anchoring the support structures without touching or loading either the reservoir floor or the bund structure.

"This complex module array has been designed - for the first time in India - to withstand gusts of wind up to 180 km/hr. In view of the coastal location of the project site that leads to severe corrosion, all the platform structures and other equipment have been made corrosion resistant," it said.

BHEL’s scope of work in the project included design, engineering, procurement and construction of the solar project and has been executed by its recently formed Solar Business Division.

BHEL’s portfolio of floating SPV projects is the largest in the country with more than 45 MW projects commissioned and around 107 MW under execution.

BHEL is a leading EPC player in the solar industry in India with an overall EPC portfolio of more than 1.2 GW. The company offers EPC solutions for both grid-interactive and off-grid, ground mounted, rooftop, floating and canal top solar plants. In addition, BHEL also manufactures space-grade solar panels and batteries for space applications.

"Backed by a committed and dedicated core engineering team, BHEL has in-house capability for the entire spectrum of high quality Solar PV products like solar cells, solar modules, solar inverters, and transformers, etc., in-house contributing to the Government of India’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. This breakthrough achievement is a major step towards self-reliance in floating solar technology," the release added.

