Ambani says India will lead the transition from fossil fuels to green energy in the world

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday that India would lead the transition from fossil fuels to green and clean energy in the world and become a major resource of solar and hydrogen energy in the coming decades.

In a fireside chat with well-known scientist R A Mashelkar on the theme "Resilient Global Growth in a Post-Pandemic World" as part of the Asia Economic Dialogue 2022 in Pune today, Ambani said the climate crisis is an existential one for Planet Earth and the entire world must overcome it with the highest level of cooperation and partnership.

"The world must make a rapid transition from Old Energy to New Energy, which is necessary for mankind's larger transition from an industrial revolution to an ecological or earth-friendly revolution," he said.

Predicting that India would lead the transition, Ambani said it was an opportunity worth seizing as India marches from the 75th anniversary of its independence this year to its centenary in 2047.

"Our young and super-talented entrepreneurs will make India a Green Energy Superpower in the next 20 years, in the same way India became an IT Superpower in the last 20 years," he said.

Ambani also declared that Reliance was deeply committed to playing the leading role in creating India’s green economy with large-scale generation of green employment opportunities.

The industrialist said the 21st century would be Asia's Century and that, by 2030, the region was expected to contribute roughly 60% of global growth.

"We should remember here that Asia accounts for 60% of the world’s population. More Asians will join the middle class in the next two decades than the combined population of all other continents. Which means, Asia is leading the march towards a more inclusive global economy," he said.

He felt the mismatch between demography and development was closing and that a resurgent Asia would contribute to a more equal world.

Ambani said this trend was also reinforced by the fact that India is likely to overtake Japan as Asia’s second-largest economy, and the world’s third largest economy, by 2030.

"I am very confident that the India growth story will be as exciting, if not more exciting, than China’s in the decades to come. It is India’s time!" he said.

About the importance of moving to green and new energy, Ambani pointed out that humanity had only one plant. "There is no Planet B," he said.

"The only planet in the entire universe which is home to human life and to countless other living species is Planet Earth. And Planet Earth is facing an existential crisis because of Climate Change. The Climate Crisis is essentially an Energy Crisis. The excessive use of fossil fuels in the past two hundred years has gravely endangered the fragile ecology of the planet," he said.

He said fossil fuels had brought prosperity to a large part of the global community but it had been at the cost of the planet’s environment and ecosystem…."and is therefore unsustainable".

"Climate change is the biggest threat today to mankind’s future well-being. It is an even graver threat to plant and animal species," he said.

Ambani said energy transition would also determine geopolitical transition in the 21st century.

"When wood was replaced with coal, Europe overtook India and China to emerge the world leader. Similarly, with the emergence of oil, the US and West Asia outgrew others. When India becomes not only self-sufficient in green and clean energy, but also a large exporter, it will help India emerge as a global power.

"India will demonstrate that prosperity for all people and prosperity for our planet are not mutually contradictory goals. This transition will have other benefits as well, such as a huge number of green jobs," he said.

"It will also mean massive foreign exchange savings, since energy and electronics are today India’s biggest import bills. Finally, green and clean energy ensures better health and better quality of life for everyone on the planet," he said.

Ambani said that, in course of time, Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technologies would attain scale and help reduce the carbon load in the atmosphere.

He also said that, with utility-scale battery storage, it is possible to envision that every house, every farm, factory and habitat could, in principle, could free itself from the grid by generating its own power.

"The world is also developing technologies that use less land to produce all the more we need. You always say that 'more from less', and that is what is happening at a world scale all around us. Which means, we can earmark more land for forests, which also acts as natural carbon sequesters," he said.

Ambani said the next generation of Indians would not only be self-suficient and self-reliant in energy but the country could also export green energy.

"India is a country full of entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and youth. We now have proactive and forward-looking policy support and action from the government, both at the central and the state level. Our entrepreneurs now have assured financing options," he said.

He said India's young entrepreneurs were highly ambitious and talented.

"I foresee at least 20-30 new Indian companies in the energy and tech space which will grow as big as Reliance, if not bigger, in the next 10-20 years," he said.

"What this also means is that India’s community of entrepreneurs will become broader and wealth creation will also become more inclusive. This will make India a more equal nation," he said.

Ambani said India's technology and digital exports, which have risen to $150 billion from less than $10 billion 20 years ago, would exceed half a trillion dollars by 2030.

"Similarly, India’s Clean and Green Energy exports in the next 20 years, at the end of 20 years also has the potential of half a trillion dollars of export.

"If the last 20 years, we were known for India’s emergence as an IT superpower; next 20 years, I believe, along with technology, will mark our emergence as a superpower in energy and life sciences," he said.

Ambani said India is today one of the most attractive opportunities for renewable energy investment anywhere in the world.

"As far as policy is concerned, at least I believe that the Government of India is extremely committed to promoting New Energy. And among all countries in the world, we have been proactive, unlike the past, and I believe that we are at the leading edge of policy development, and all of these policies are transparent and pro-consumer. And the commitment begins at the highest level — from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, right from the days of Gujarat, as you know. Like, he is a big proponent of renewable and clean energy," he said.

He also said the government is proactive in meeting the financing needs of New Energy sector and the recent announcement in Union Budget about the launch of Sovereign Green Bonds was a step in that direction.

"India achieved its target of 40% power generation of renewables of the target that was set for 2030, in 2021 itself. And I believe that we will be ahead of this target. India aims to achieve 500 GW of renewable power capacity, which I am sure we will meet. So, right now on the basis of what I see, I am very optimistic," he added.

"India’s per capita income today is around $2,000, compared to Europe’s $38,000. I believe that with our progress, we will reach $10,000 per capita in the next 15-20 years. This will increase our energy demand.

"And at the same time, we will be able to meet our incremental energy at affordable rates because of the progress that we are making in technology, because of the abundance of renewable resources that nature has blessed our country with.

"So, I believe that India will be among the fastest growing large economies and our energy needs are going to double in next couple of decades. India will overtake the European Union as the world's third-largest economy. In my view, by sometime around 2030-2032.

"So, India has to address three challenges. One, India must increase energy output to drive double-digit GDP growth, and we have to do it at an affordable basis of the use of technology. Second, India must increase the share of Green and Clean Energy in this enhanced output. And third, India must achieve the goal of ‘Self-reliance or Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in pursuing the above two challenges.

"This of course, cannot happen overnight. For the next 2-3 decades, India’s dependence on coal and imported oil will continue. But we must have a plan to eliminate that in the next 2-3 decades.

