Adani Welspun announces gas discovery in Mumbai Offshore's Tapti-Daman sector

Mumbai, March 15, 2021

Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd (AWEL), a joint venture between the Adani Group and Welspun Enterprises Ltd, on Monday announced its first-ever gas discovery in NELP-VII block MB-OSN-2005/2 in the Tapti-Daman sector of Mumbai Offshore block.

AWEL holds 100 per cent participative interest (PI) and is the operator of this block.

Spread across 714.6 sq. km., the block is located in the prolific gas-prone Tapti-Daman Sector of Mumbai Offshore basin where production is already underway by another operator.

The pay zones and flow rates encountered have exceeded the company's initial estimates, AWEL said in a statement.

With the information gleaned from adjoining fields/areas, this discovery is of substantial significance for both the company and the nation, the statement added.

AWEL was awarded the block under the New Exploration Licensing Policy VII bid round. Early indications pointed to the occurrence of gas-bearing reservoirs within the sandstone reservoirs of the Mahuva and Daman formations.

Speaking on the discovery, Sandeep Garg, Mangaging Director, AWEL, said, "In addition to being value accretive for the company, this discovery could be a significant breakthrough for our nation, given India's focus to nearly triple the share of natural gas in its energy mix by the end of this decade."

He added: "The company is also an operator with 100 per cent PI of an adjacent Discovered Small Field B-9 Cluster in this prolific gas bearing zone. The proximity of these two prospective blocks will enable AWEL to synergise and optimize development of both the blocks."

A company statement said that the drilling of the current well in March 2021 has confirmed the presence of substantial quantities of gas and condensate in the block.

Out of the three potential zones identified during drilling, two objects tested by Drill Stem Testing (DST) flowed substantial gas and condensate to the surface. Object-I (3m), a clean sandstone reservoir, flowed 9.7 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas along with 378 barrels/day of condensate through a 28/64" choke at a flowing tubing head pressure (FTHP) of 2659 psi. Object-II (15m), another thick clean sandstone reservoir, flowed 9.1 mmscfd of gas along with 443 barrels/day of condensate through a 28/64" choke at a FTHP of 2566 psi.

