Adani Transmission wins the Global Sustainability Leadership Award

Ahmedabad, December 22, 2022

Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), the largest private transmission and distribution company in India and part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio, has won "The Global Sustainability Leadership Award" in "Best Sustainable Strategies - Power Industry" category from World Sustainability recently in Mauritius.

World Sustainability is a not-for-profit organization advocating for sustainable leadership. It attempts to bring organizations, NGOs, public interest groups and governmental bodies to accelerate and educate on sustainable business practices & solutions for a better tomorrow.

ATL has been chosen for the award for its unique strategic initiative of increasing the renewable energy in bulk power procurement for distribution in Mumbai region by its B2C arm, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML.)

The other set of award criteria by World Sustainability were compliance with regulatory requirements, adoption of risk management approach which in turn would reduce company's expenditure resulting from damage and implementation of strategies to achieve sustainable development in business.

ATL was assessed critically on these criteria by esteemed jury handpicked by World Sustainability and based on detailed evaluation on ATL application, the jury has declared ATL as "winner" in Best Sustainable Strategies - Power Industry, a press release from the company said.

The Global Sustainability Leadership Award helps companies and leaders with all levels of awareness, expertise & reach globally to incorporate practice & deliver in every aspect for a Sustainable World.

This award is another encouraging recognition towards ATL’s long-term environment-social-governance (ESG) commitment, it said.

Adani Transmission Limited, the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Portfolio, is the country’s largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of ~18,795 ckm, out of which ~15,003 ckm is operational and ~3,792 ckm is at various stages of construction. ATL also operates a distribution business serving 12 million+ consumers of Mumbai and Mundra SEZ.

