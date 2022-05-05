Adani Transmission Limited reports cash profit of Rs 763 crore in Q4FY22, up 19.4% YoY

Ahmedabad, May 5, 2022

Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group conglomerate, today reported a consolidated cash profit of Rs 763 crore during Q4 of FY 22, ended March 31, 2022, up 19.4% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Reporting the financial highlights for Q4 FY 22, the company said its consolidated revenue had gone up by 13.5% to Rs 2,582 crore and the consolidated EBITDA to Rs 1,382 crore, up 17.5%, during this period.

A press release from the company said consolidated profit before tax (PBT) was Rs 362 crore and consolidated profit after tax (PAT) Rs 237 crore in Q4.

In FY 2022, the consolidated revenue was Rs 10,184 crore, up 15.2% YoY and consolidated EBITDA was Rs 5,493 crore, a growth of 8.4%.

The consolidated operational EBIDTA was Rs 4,659 crore, up 10.1%, of which Transmission Operational EBITDA was Rs. 2,968 crore, up 15.3% and Distribution Operational EBITDA Rs. 1,692 crore, up 1.9%.

The PBT was 1,700 crore, up 5.0% and PAT Rs 1,236 crore. The cash profit was Rs 3,039 crore, up 3.8%, the release said.

Cash profit is calculated as PAT + Depreciation + Deferred Tax + MTM option loss.

Net debt to EBITDA as of FY22 stood at 4.9x, it said.

During the financial year, the company operationalised 1,104 ckm and has a total transmission network of 18,795 ckm. The Ghatampur Transmission Limited (GTL), the Bikaner Khetri Transmission Limited, and Fatehgarh Badla Transmission Limited (FBTL) projects, consisting of about 1,670 ckm, were fully commissioned during the period.

The company has a robust transmission system availability at 99.7%, it said.

The company said it had received Letter of Intent (LoI) for the Karur, Khavda and MP-II transmission lines during the year.

On the distribution side, the company added MPSEZ Utilities Limited (MUL) asset, facilitating distribution of electricity in Mundra SEZ area (8,481 hectares) as a distribution licensee.

As far as Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) was concerned, the company said it had maintained supply reliability at 99.99%. Distribution losses were at 6.55%, improving 127 bps yoy while energy demand improved to 7,972 million units, up 11% yoy.

Consumer-centric initiatives continuedwith digital payment at 69.7%, it said.

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, ATL, said, “Adani Transmission is constantly evolving and becoming a significant player in T&D sector. ATL’s robust growth pipeline and recently operationalised projects will further strengthen its pan-India presence and consolidate its position as the largest private sector transmission & distribution company in India.

"ATL is consistently benchmarking to be the best-in-class and is pursuing disciplined growth with strategic and operational de-risking, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality and business excellence with high governance standards. The journey towards a robust ESG framework and practicing a culture of safety is integral to its pursuit of enhanced long-term value creation for all stakeholders," he added.

