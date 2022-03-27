Adani Total Gas forays into electric mobility infrastructure sector

Ahmedabad, March 27, 2022

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), a leading city gas distribution company, has forayed into electric mobility by launching its first electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) in Ahmedabad.

The EVCS, located at ATGL’s CNG station at Maninagar in Ahmedabad, will enable quick turnaround time for EV owners with best-in-class fast charging technology and a convenient-to-use digital platform.

“The commencement of EV business with the setting up of the first charging station in Ahmedabad is yet another milestone for Adani Total Gas to provide choice of newer green fuel to the larger consumer base in India while timely seizing an emerging business opportunity aligned to our vision to offer sustainable fuelling solutions across all major cities and towns in India,” said Suresh P Manglani, CEO of Adani Total Gas.

The company aims to expand its network by setting up 1,500 EVCS across the country and has kept an expansion plan ready to move beyond that number, basis the demand generation and momentum building of the EV ecosystem in the country.

A press release from the company said ATGL has a strong footprint across the country as a retailer of CNG. "It is uniquely positioned to play an active role in the electric mobility business by virtue of owning the retail space, huge experience of serving the domain customers and a wide customer base across India. The company has the strategic fit to venture into electric mobility and capture a significant share of the rapidly growing EV market," it said.

"ATGL also draws its strength from the Adani Group’s inherent capacity to generate renewable power and can further leverage group level synergies for sourcing green power. The global experience of TotalEnergies SE in the EV infrastructure space is another factor that adds competitive edge to ATGL’s vision as it eyes market leadership in the space," the release said.

Adani Total Gas Ltd is a leading private player in developing CGD networks to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to industrial, commercial and domestic (residential) customers and compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transport sector.

