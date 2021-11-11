Adani to be world's largest renewable energy company by 2030: Gautam Adani

New Delhi, November 11, 2021

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani today said that, by 2030, his company expected to be the world's largest in the area of renewable energy without any caveat and it had committed $ 70 billion over the next decade to make it happen.

"At Adani, we are doing all we can to make renewables a viable, affordable alternative to fossil fuels. Since our declaration of intent at Davos 2020, we have proven our seriousness by becoming the world’s largest solar power developer in a period of just 30 months," he said at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum.

Adani said there was no other company that has yet made so large a bet on developing its sustainability infrastructure.

"We therefore believe the combination of our renewable capacity and the size of our investment makes us the leader among all global companies in the effort to produce cheap green electricity and green hydrogen. The global consensus appears to be that green hydrogen will be a boon to infrastructure. It is a miracle fuel and a miracle feedstock.

"Given India’s exponential growth in renewables, producing green hydrogen cheaply could transform India into a net exporter of green energy. Imagine that — an India no longer having to rely on imported fossil fuels, an India no longer exposed to the price fluctuations of international markets, an India that achieves fuel independence. This is what we want to help make happen in our country," he said.

Adani said the Adani Group was also making major investments in digital infrastructure.

"Data centres, cloud computing and artificial intelligence vastly improve our access to information, real-time data, and energy efficiency. Science today needs massive computing capabilities and computing capabilities need cloudbased data centers and data centers consume enormous quantities of energy. We believe that India’s exponential growth in renewables capacity and our ability to eventually produce clean electricity will make us the greenest choice to warehouse not just India’s but perhaps much of the world’s data – and aligned with the ‘one sun, one world, one grid’ principle recently outlined at COP 26," he said.

"As expected, there will be those who say India, and other nations, cannot afford the migration into a green, sustainable world as quickly as is required. I disagree. This is not the first time that humankind has faced an existential crisis. With power of science, growing awareness, and global collaboration on our side, I am confident that we will emerge from this crisis too, with India stronger and more influential than ever before. Everything is affordable when the alternative is possible extinction," he said.

Adani said that what he personally found exciting was the realisation that the world was now at one of the great inflexion points in the history of science, where digital technology intersects with sustainable infrastructure to create as yet unknown business models that will have near unlimited scale.

"We will need to compete, but India has a significant advantage because our middle class, our youth, our digital capability, and our infrastructure needs will both create and consume this industry of the future. Our response to these challenges will be the foundation for our nation’s growth over the next several decades and this growth is what will make the India story so inspiring for all of us who are fortunate enough to be a part of it," he said.