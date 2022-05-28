Adani Green commissions 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan

Ahmedabad, May 28, 2022

Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One Limited (AHEJOL), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has commissioned a 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan.

This plant in Jaisalmer is the first-ever wind and solar hybrid power generation plant in India, a press release from Adani Green said.

"The hybrid power plant integrated through solar and wind power generation, harnesses the full potential of renewable energy by resolving the intermittency of the generation and provides a more reliable solution to meet the rising power demand," it said.

“Wind-Solar Hybrid energy is an important aspect of our business strategy which aims to meet India’s growing need for green energy,” said Mr. Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd.

“The commissioning of our hybrid plant is an incremental step towards meeting India’s sustainable energy goals. We are extremely proud of the unrelenting effort our team has put in to deliver India’s first wind-solar hybrid plant.

"This project is a part of the first construction facility by international banks in Adani Green. It is commendable that the project was successfully executed amidst the uncertainties imposed by the global pandemic," he said.