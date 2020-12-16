Endowment vs. Term Plans - Learn the Difference

Mumbai, December 16, 2020

Financial planning from an early age inculcates discipline and helps to secure your future. However, it requires smart decisions and risk assessments of various financial instruments to build wealth over the long-term.

One of the most important objectives of financial planning is to secure your family's future. Life insurance is a critical component in your investment portfolio, as it provides monetary security to your family in your sudden absence.

You can choose between different types of life insurance plans, such as money back, endowment, Unit-linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), and term policies. A common dilemma is choosing between a term plan and an endowment policy.

What is a term plan?

A term insurance policy is a pure life cover and the most affordable way to avail of a high sum assured (SA). Generally, term plans do not provide survival or maturity benefits and pay your nominees the benefits in case of an unforeseen event during the policy’s duration.

What is an endowment policy?

Endowment policies have been popular in India because of their dual benefits. These life insurance plans pay the policy benefits to your nominees in case of an unfortunate incident. Additionally, the policies pay you the survival benefits on maturity.

Having understood endowment policy and term insurance in India, here are some differences between the two: