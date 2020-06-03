EESL and GAIL sign MoU for trigeneration projects

New Delhi, June 3, 2020

Natural gas major GAIL (India) Limited and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), both public sector undertakings (PSUs), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here today for cooperation in the development of trigeneration projects in India.

A press release from GAIL said the MoU aimed at building a closer strategic partnership between the two companies by jointly exploring business opportunities in the trigeneration business segment in India.

Under this MoU, GAIL and EESL will jointly undertake studies and, if found viable, a 50:50 joint venture between the two companies will be incorporated for undertaking trigeneration projects.

Santanu Roy, Executive Director (Business Development & Project Development) signed the MoU on the behalf of GAIL, while Amit Kumar Kaushik, Executive Director (Strategic Growth) inked the MoU on the behalf of EESL in the presence of Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL, and Saurabh Kumar, MD, EESL through video conference.

Trigeneration or Combined Cooling, Heat and Power (CCHP) typically involves natural gas-fired generators to produce electricity. The waste heat from flue gas is recovered to produce hot water/ steam which, in turn, is used for heating purposes and also in absorption chillers for cooling.

During the signing ceremony, Jain stated, “There is a significant market potential for trigeneration projects in India, particularly small industrial and commercial sectors and office buildings. As trigeneration business is at an initial stage, the collaboration would enable to take first mover advantage in the trigeneration business similar to GAIL’s city gas business. Further, it would also push gas usage in new applications which is in line with GAIL’s Strategy 2030. Accordingly, the strategic partnership between GAIL and EESL is a win-win situation for both the companies”.

Saurabh Kumar added, “The intervention potential of trigeneration technology in revolutionising India’s energy landscape is significant. EESL is proud to pioneer the effort towards harnessing this potential with GAIL which will set a precedent for upcoming trigeneration projects. I wish both the parties all the very best for the successful implementation of this initiative."

GAIL is India’s leading natural gas company with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production & transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, city gas, E&P, and so on.

EESL, under the Ministry of Power, is working towards mainstreaming energy efficiency and is implementing the world’s largest energy efficiency portfolio in the country.

NNN