ED arrests Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak in money laundering case

New Delhi, September 7, 2020

In a major action, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with Videocon loan case.

A top ED official told IANS, "Deepak Kochhar has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after day-long questioning."

The action comes almost a year after the ED filed a money laundering case last year on the basis of a complaint registered by the CBI against Videocon Director Venugopal Dhoot, his companies (Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Ltd), as well as former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

IANS