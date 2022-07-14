WPI-based inflation eases marginally to 15.18% for June 2022

New Delhi, July 14, 2022

India's annual rate of inflation, based on the All-India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number, eased to 15.18% in June this year as compared to the same month of the previous year.

This is marginally lower than the WPI number of 15.88% -- the highest in three decades -- in May this year, provisional data released here today said.

The latest numbers mean that inflation has been at double-digit levels for 16 months in a row.

However, the All-India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for All Commodities at 154.0 in June, the same level as in May.

Food inflation rose to 12.41 per cent in June from 10.89 per cent in May.

Manufacturing inflation declined to 9.19 per cent -- the lowest in 15 months -- from 10.11 per cent in the previous month.

"The high rate of inflation in June, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, chemicals & chemical products, food products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," a press release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

The index for Primary Articles, which has a weight of 22.62% in the WPI, increased by 1.45% to 182.4 in June, 2022 from 179.8 (provisional) for the month of May, 2022.

Prices of Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (6.59%) and Food Articles (2.40%) increased in June 2022 as compared to May 2022. Prices of Non-food Articles (-2.06%) and Minerals (-9.04%) declined in June as compared to the previous month.

The index for Fuel & Power (weight 13.15%) increased by 0.65% to 155.4 in June 2022 from 154.4 (provisional) for the month of May, while prices of Mineral Oils (0.98%) increased in June as compared to May.

The index for Manufactured Products (weight 64.23%) declined by 0.76% to 143.7 (provisional) in June 2022 from 144.8 (provisional) for May 2022.

Out of the 22 groups for Manufactured products, 14 have witnessed increase in prices while eight seen decrease in prices. The increase in prices is mainly contributed by chemical and chemical products, other non-metallic mineral products, electrical equipment, motor vehicles, textiles, etc., in June 2022 as compared to May 2022.

Some of the groups that have witnessed decrease in prices are basic metals, food products, other manufacturing and furniture in June 2022 as compared to May 2022.

The WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%), consisting of Food Articles from Primary Articles group and Food Product from Manufactured Products group, has increased from 176.1 in May 2022 to 178.4 in June 2022. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 10.89% in May to 12.41% in June.

For April, 2022 the final WPI and inflation rate for "All Commodities" (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 152.3 and 15.38%, respectively.

