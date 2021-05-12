Retail inflation eases to 4.29% in April as food prices fall

New Delhi, May 12, 2021

Lower food prices sequentially eased India's retail inflation in April as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased to 4.29 per cent from 5.52 per cent in March.

According to the data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the CPI Urban rose by 4.77 per cent last month as compared to 6.52 per cent in March.

Similarly, the CPI Rural climbed by 3.82 per cent in April as compared to 4.61 per cent in March.

As per the NSO data, Consumer Food Price Index increased to 2.02 per cent last month as against a rise of 4.87 per cent in March.

The CFPI readings measure the changes in retail prices of food products.

IANS