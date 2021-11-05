Reliance clarifies that Ambani family have no plans to relocate to London or anywhere else

Mumbai, November 5, 2021

Business conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) today clarified that its Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his family have no plans to relocate to London or anywhere else in the world.

The clarification came after a media report said that the Ambani family had plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London.

"A recent report in a newspaper has led to unwarranted and baseless speculation in social media regarding the Ambani family’s plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London. Reliance Industries Limited will like to clarify that the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world," a statement from the company said this evening.

The statement said that Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL, which acquired Stoke Park estate recently, had clarified that its acquisition of the heritage property is aimed at enhancing this as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations.

"This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally," the statement added.

RIIHL had acquired Stoke Park from the International Group for 57 million pounds in April this year.

IANS