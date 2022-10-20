Modi to launch Rozgar Mela, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, on October 22

New Delhi, October 20, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Rozgar Mela, a recruitment drive by the Government for 10 lakh personnel, on October 22 in which appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 persons in the first phase.

An official press release said today that the new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Union Government.

They will be inducted at various levels, Group A, Group B (Gazetted and Non-Gazetted) and Group C. The posts include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, and MTS, among others.

These recruitments are being done in Mission Mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Board.

The release added that for expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled.

