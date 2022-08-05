Modi to chair 7th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on Sunday

New Delhi, August 5, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog -- the apex policy think-tank of the Government -- here on Sunday to discuss ways of achieving synergies towards a new era of collaboration and cooperation between the Centre and the States and Union Territories.

"As India commemorates 75 years of Independence, there is a reinforced need for the states to be agile, resilient and self-reliant and move towards ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ in a spirit of cooperative federalism," a press release from NITI Aayog said, adding that the meeting was being held as part of the drive towards building a steady, sustainable and inclusive India.

The agenda of the meeting, to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre, inter alia includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and agri-communities; implementation of the National Education Policy–school education; implementation of the National Education Policy–higher education; and urban governance.

As part of preparations for the meeting, the National Conference of Chief Secretaries was held in Dharamshala in June 2022 which was the culmination of a six-month long rigorous exercise by the Centre and the States.

The conference was chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by the Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs, along with senior officials of the Central and State Governments.

"The 7th Governing Council Meeting will endeavour to finalize a roadmap and outcome-oriented action plan on each of the above themes," the release said.

This will be the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019.

"It is particularly important as we enter Amrit Kaal against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and in light of India hosting the G20 Presidency and summit next year. The meeting would also lay emphasis on the importance of the Presidency for India for the federal system and the role that states can play in highlighting their progress at the G-20 Platform," the release said.

NITI Aayog’s Governing Council is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national priorities and strategies with the active involvement of States and Union Territories. The Governing Council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues. It comprises the Prime Minister of India; Chief Ministers of all the states and union territories with legislature; Lt Governors of other UTs; Ex-Officio Members; Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog; Full-Time Members, NITI Aayog; and Union Ministers as Special Invitees.

"It provides one of the most important fora for deliberations between the Centre and States and identifying key strategies for cohesive action with a whole-of-Government approach," the release added.

