Modi releases 8th instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN

New Delhi, May 14, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the 8th instalment of the financial benefit of Rs 2,06,67,75,66,000 to 9,50,67,601 beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The Prime Minister also interacted with farmer-beneficiaries during the event. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present on the occasion.

While interacting with beneficiaries of the scheme via video conferencing, he complimented Arvind from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh for providing training to young farmers of his region on organic farming and new farming techniques.

He lauded Patrick from Car Nicobar in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for large-scale organic farming. He praised N Vennurama from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh for guiding more than 170 Adivasi farmers of her region.

He appreciated the efforts of Revistar from Meghalaya in producing spices like ginger powder, turmeric, cinnamon, etc in the hilly areas of Meghalaya. He also interacted with Khurshid Ahmed from Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir who cultivates vegetables like capsicum, green chillies and cucumber organically.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that, for the first time, the farmers of West Bengal would be getting the benefit of this scheme. He lauded the efforts of the farmers who have made record produce in food grains and horticulture amid the difficulties during this pandemic.

The Government was also setting new records every year in procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP). Paddy procurement at MSP had set new records and now wheat procurement at MSP was also setting new records. He added that so far this year, about 10% more wheat has been procured at MSP, compared to last year. So far, about Rs. 58,000 crores for wheat procurement has reached the farmers' account directly.

The Government was constantly trying to provide new solutions and new options in farming. Promoting organic farming was also one of such effort. Organic farming delivers more profit and was now being practised across the nation by young farmers. At present, organic farming was being practised on both banks of Ganga and within a five km radius, so that the Ganga remains clean, he said.

Modi said that, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kisan Credit Card’s deadline has been extended and instalments can now be renewed by June 30. More than 2 crore Kisan Credit Cards have been issued in recent years.

Modi termed the once-in-a-century pandemic challenging the world as an invisible enemy. The Government was fighting COVID-19 with all its might and ensuring that every government department worked day and night to ease the pain of the nation, he said.

The Central Government and all the State Governments together were making continuous efforts to enable more and more countrymen to get vaccinated at a rapid pace. He said that, so far, around 18 crore vaccine doses have been given across the country. Free vaccination is being done in government hospitals.

He urged everyone to register for the vaccine when their turn came and ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times. The vaccine is an important means of protection against Corona and will reduce the risk of serious illness, he added.

The Armed Forces were working with full strength to ensure oxygen supply in these tough times. Railways were also running Oxygen Express trains. The pharmaceuticals sector of the country is manufacturing and delivering medicines on a large scale. He requested the State Governments to ensure strict laws to counter black marketing of medicines and medical supplies.

India is not a nation that loses hope in tough times, he said and expressed the hope that this challenge would be overcome with strength and dedication. He warned about the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas as well and urged the village panchayats to ensure proper awareness and sanitation in their respective areas.

