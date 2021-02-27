Modi calls for steps to bring out hidden potential of Indian toy industry

New Delhi, February 27, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for steps to bring out the hidden potential of the toy industry in India and to create an identity for it as part of the campaign for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Inaugurating the India Toy Fair 2021, he said the fair was not just a business or economic event but a link to strengthen the country's age-old culture of sports and cheer.

The fair is a platform where toymakers could discuss design, innovation, technology, marketing and packaging and also share their experiences. The world has researched toys from the era of Indus Valley civilization, Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa, he added.

Modi said the event was a major step towards building Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani also participated in the event. It will continue till March 2 with the participation of more than 1,000 exhibitors.

The Prime Minister interacted with toymakers from Channapatna in Karnataka, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Jaipur in Rajasthan. During the fair, discussions will be held on making India a global hub for the manufacturing and sourcing of toys by way of attracting investments in the sector and promoting exports.

Modi said that, in ancient times, when travellers came to India, they learnt various kinds of recreational activities and popularised them in their own countries. Chess, popular all over the world today, was earlier played in India as 'Chaturanga’. Ludo was then played as 'Pachisi'.

"In the scriptures, it is stated that Bal Ram had a lot of toys. In Gokul, Gopal Krishna used to play with his friends outside the house in a balloon. Games, toys and crafts have also been engraved in the ancient temples.

"The toys made in India contributed to the all-round development of children. The way reuse and recycling have been a part of the Indian lifestyle, is also seen in the toys. Most Indian toys are made from natural and eco-friendly material, the colours are also natural and safe.

“These toys also connect the mind with our history and culture and help in social development and cultivation of the Indian outlook," he said.

He appealed to the country’s toy manufacturers to make toys that were best suited for both ecology and psychology. He urged them to decrease the use of plastic and promote recycling.

“Today, across the world, in every sector, Indian outlook and Indian ideas are being talked about. Indian sports and toys contain knowledge, science, entertainment and psychology. When children learn to play with Lattu (spinning top), they learn the lesson of gravity and balance. In the same way, a child playing with a slingshot inadvertently learns the basics about potential and kinetic energies. Puzzle toys develop strategic thinking and problem solving,” he added.

He urged the parents to play with their children because toys play a vital role in the learning process. The parents should understand the science of toys and the role they play in the development of children. He also asked the teachers to use it in schools. In this direction, the Government has taken effective steps and brought changes through the new National Education Policy (NEP), he said.

"The policy incorporates play-based and activity-based education on a large scale. This is an education system in which special attention has been paid to the development of logical and creative thinking in children. In the field of toys, India has tradition and technology, India has concepts and competence.

“We can take the world back towards eco-friendly toys, through our software engineers computer games can spread the stories of India to the world. But despite all this, today India’s share in the $ 100 billion global toy market is very small. Almost 85 % of the toys in the country are sourced from abroad," he said, stressing the need to change this situation.

The toy industry has now been graded in 24 major sectors. The National Toy Action Plan has also been prepared. It has included 15 ministries and departments to make these industries competitive and the country to become self-reliant in toys, besides exporting India's toys across the world.

Throughout this campaign, state governments have been made an equal partner in developing the toy clusters. Efforts were also being made to strengthen the possibilities of toy tourism. Toyathon-2021 was also organized to promote Indian sports-based toys and more than 7000 ideas were brainstormed, he said.

The Prime Minister said if there was a demand for Made in India today, then the demand for Handmade in India was also increasing.

