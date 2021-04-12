Manufacturing slump contracts industrial output by 3.6% in February

New Delhi, April 12, 2021

A sharp fall in manufacturing and mining activities led to a slump in India's industrial output in February.

Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday showed that the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for February contracted by 3.6 per cent over the same month a year ago.

On a sequential basis, the IIP had contracted by 0.87 per cent. For the April-June period of the previous financial year, the IIP fell by 11.3 per cent.

"For the month of February 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production' (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 129.4," the ministry said.

"The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of February 2021 stand at 116.5, 129.3 and 153.9 respectively. These 'Quick Estimates' will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP."

IANS