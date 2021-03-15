India's WPI inflation rises to 4.17% in February
India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices sequentially rose to 4.17 per cent in February from a rise of 2.03 per cent in January.

Similarly, the January inflation rate last month was higher on a year-on-year basis.

"The rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at (4.17 per cent) (provisional) for the month of February, 2021 (over February, 2020, as compared to 2.26 per cent) during the corresponding month of the previous year," a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement on WPI said.

