India's retail inflation rate eases to 5.59% in July due to lower food prices

New Delhi, August 12, 2021

India's retail inflation rate declined to 5.59 per cent in July as compared to 6.73 per cent in the same month of last year and 6.26 per cent in the previous month, thanks to lower food prices.

Provisional data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) today showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) - Urban had slipped to 5.82% in July from 6.37% in June while CPI-Rural had fallen to 5.49% in July as compared to 6.16% in the previous month.

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) was 3.55% in Rural areas and 4.56% in Urban areas, adding up to a combined rate of 3.96%. The numbers were 5.02%, 5.42% and 5.15%, respectively, in June.

