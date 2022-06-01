India's eight core industries grow by 8.4% in April 2022

New Delhi, June 1, 2022

India's eight core industries, which have a combined weight of 40.27 per cent in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew by 8.4 per cent in April 2022 as compared to the same month in the previous year.

An official statement, citing provisional data, said the combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) for April stood at 143.2.

Production of coal, electricity, refinery products, fertilizers, cement and natural gas increased in April over the corresponding period of 2021, it said.

The growth rate of ICI during April-March 2021-22 was 10.4% (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

According to it, coal production (weight: 10.33%) increased by 28.8% in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.5% during April-March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production (weight: 8.98%) declined by 0.9% in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6% during April-March, 2021-22 as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Natural gas production (weight: 6.88%) increased by 6.4% in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 19.2% during April-March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum refinery production (weight: 28.04%) went up by 9.2% in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9% during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63%) increased by 8.7% in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7% in April-March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92%) went down by 0.7% in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 17.1% during April-March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37%) increased by 8.0% per cent in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 20.8% during April-March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85%) increased by 10.7% in April, 2022 over April, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.0% during April to March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The statement also said that the final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for January 2022 had been revised to 4.0% from its provisional level 3.7%.

