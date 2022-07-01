India's eight core industries grow by 18.1% in May 2022

New Delhi, July 1, 2022

India's eight core industries, which have a combined weight of 40.27 per cent in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew by 18.1 per cent in May 2022 as compared to the same month of the previous year.

An official statement, citing provisional data, said the combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) stood at 148.1 in May 2022.

The production of cement, coal, fertilizers and electricity industries recorded high growth in May 2022 over the corresponding period of last year. Coal industry grew by 25.1% and Fertilizer industry by 22.8%, while cement industry went up by 26.3% and the electricity sector by 22%, the statement said.

The final growth rate of ICI for February 2022 has been revised to 5.9% from its provisional level 5.8%. The growth rate of ICI during April-May 2022-23 was 13.6% (Provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.

According to the statement, coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 25.1 per cent in May, 2022 over May, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 26.9 per cent during April to May, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) increased by 4.6 per cent in May, 2022 over May, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 1.8 per cent during April to May, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 7.0 per cent in May, 2022 over May, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 6.7 per cent during April to May, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 16.7 per cent in May, 2022 over May, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 12.8 per cent during April to May, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 22.8 per cent in May, 2022 over May, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 16.3 per cent during April to May, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 15.0 per cent in May, 2022 over May, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.4 per cent during April to May, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 26.3 per cent in May, 2022 over May, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 15.9 per cent during April to May, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 22.0 per cent in May, 2022 over May, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 16.7 per cent during April to May, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

