India's eight core industries grow by 0.1% in October 2022

New Delhi, November 30, 2022

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI), which have a combined weight of 40.27 per cent in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew by 0.1 per cent in October 2022 as compared to the same month last year, provisional data released today said.

An official press release said production of Fertilizers, Steel, Coal and Electricity generation increased in October 2022 over the corresponding month of last year.

The release said the final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for July 2022 is revised to 4.8% from its provisional level of 4.5% reported earlier.

The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April-October 2022-23 was 8.2%, as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the provisional data showed.

During October this year, coal production (weight: 10.33%) increased by 3.6% over October, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 18.1% during April-October, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production (weight: 8.98%) declined by 2.2% in October, 2022 as compared to October, 2021. Its cumulative index declined by 1.4% during April-October, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural gas production (weight: 6.88%) declined by 4.2% in October, 2022 as against October, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 0.9% per cent during April-October, 2022-23 over the same period of the previous year.

Petroleum refinery production (weight: 28.04%) declined by 3.1% in October, 2022 over October, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.1 per cent during April-October, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63%) increased by 5.4% in October, 2022 over October, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 10.5% during April-October, 2022-23 over the same period of the previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92%) increased by 4.0% in October, 2022 over October, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 6.1% during April-October, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37%) declined by 4.3% in October, 2022 as compared to October, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 8.6% during April-October, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85%) increased by 0.4% in October, 2022 over October, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 9.3% during April-October, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

NNN