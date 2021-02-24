India, Mauritius sign Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement

New Delhi, February 24, 2021

India has signed a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement with Mauritius, the first such agreement with an African country.

India’s Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan and Haymandoyal Dillum, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mauritius, signed the India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) in Port Louis on Monday, in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

CECPA is a limited agreement, which will cover Trade in Goods, Rules of Origin, Trade in Services, Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT), Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures, Dispute Settlement, Movement of Natural Persons, Telecom, Financial Services, Customs Procedures and Cooperation in other Areas.

CECPA provides for an institutional mechanism to encourage and improve trade between the two countries. It covers 310 export items for India, including food and beverages, agricultural products, textile and textile articles, base metals and articles thereof, electricals and electronic items, plastics and chemicals, wood and articles and others.

Mauritius will benefit from preferential market access into India for its 615 products, including frozen fish, speciality sugar, biscuits, fresh fruits, juices, mineral water, beer, alcoholic drinks, soaps, bags, medical and surgical equipment, and apparel.

As regards trade in services, Indian service providers will have access to around 115 sub-sectors from the 11 broad service sectors, such as professional services, computer-related services, research & development, other business services, telecommunication, construction, distribution, education, environmental, financial, tourism & travel-related, recreational, yoga, audio-visual services, and transport services.

India has offered around 95 sub-sectors from the 11 broad services sectors, including professional services, R&D, other business services, telecommunication, financial, distribution, higher education, environmental, health, tourism and travel-related services, recreational services and transport services.

Both sides have also agreed to negotiate an Automatic Trigger Safeguard Mechanism (ATSM) for a limited number of highly sensitive products within two years of the Signing of the Agreement.

The Agreement will come into force at an early date. The India-Mauritius CECPA will further cement the already deep and special relations between the two countries, an official press release added.

NNN