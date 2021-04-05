India attracts FDI inflow of $ 72.12 billion during April-January 2020-21

New Delhi, April 5, 2021

India attracted total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of $ 72.12 billion during April-January 2020-21 -- the highest ever in the first ten months of any financial year so far and 15% higher than the $ 62.72 billion received in the same period of the previous financial year.

An official press release said the increased inflow was a result of the measures taken by the Government in the areas of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business.

The trends show that the FDI equity inflow grew by 28% in the first ten months of F.Y. 2020-21 ($ 54.18 billion) compared to the year ago period ($ 42.34 billion), the release said.

In terms of top investor countries, Singapore toppped the list with 30.28% of the total FDI equity inflow followed by the United States (24.28%) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (7.31%) for the first ten months of 2020-21.

Japan has been leading the list of investor countries to invest in India with 29.09% of the total FDI equity inflows during January, 2021, followed by Singapore (25.46%) and the U.S.A. (12.06%).

The Computer Software & Hardware has emerged as the top sector during the first ten months of F.Y. 2020-21 with 45.81% of the total FDI Equity inflow followed by Construction (Infrastructure) Activities (13.37%) and Services Sector (7.80%) respectively.

As per the trends shown during the month of January, 2021, the consultancy services emerged as the top sector with 21.80% of the total FDI Equity inflow followed by Computer Software & Hardware (15.96%) and Service Sector (13.64%).

These trends in India’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors.

NNN