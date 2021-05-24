India attracted the highest ever total FDI inflow of $ 81.72 billion during 2020-21

New Delhi, May 24, 2021

India attracted the highest ever total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of $ 81.72 billion during 2020-21, 10% more than the $ 74.39 billion earned in the previous financial year, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said today.

Measures by the Government on FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in the increased FDI inflows into the country, an official press release said.

FDI equity inflow grew by 19% in the F.Y. 2020-21 ($ 59.64 billion) compared to the previous year F.Y. 2019-20 ($ 49.98 billion).

In terms of top investor countries, Singapore is at the apex with 29%, followed by the USA (23%) and Mauritius (9%) for the F.Y. 2020-21.

Computer Software & Hardware has emerged as the top sector during F.Y. 2020-21 with around 44% share of the total FDI Equity inflow followed by Construction (Infrastructure) Activities (13%) and Services Sector (8%).

Under the sector Computer Software & Hardware, the major recipient states are Gujarat (78%), Karnataka (9%) and Delhi (5%) in F.Y. 2020-21.

Gujarat is the top recipient state during the F.Y. 2020-21 with a 37% share of the total FDI equity inflows followed by Maharashtra (27%) and Karnataka (13%).

The majority of the equity inflow of Gujarat has been reported in the sectors Computer Software & Hardware (94%) and Construction (Infrastructure) Activities (2%) during the F.Y. 2020-21.

The major sectors, namely Construction (Infrastructure) Activities, Computer Software & Hardware, Rubber Goods, Retail Trading, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals and Electrical Equipment have recorded more than 100% jump in equity during the F.Y. 2020-21 as compared to the previous year.

Out of the top 10 countries, Saudi Arabia is the top investor in terms of percentage increase during F.Y. 2020-21. It invested $ 2816.08 million in comparison to $ 89.93 million reported in the previous financial year.

In FDI equity inflow, the US and the UK recorded a 227% and 44% increase, respectively, during the F.Y. 2020-21 compared to F.Y.2019-20.

