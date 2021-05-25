Hallmarking of gold jewellery to begin from June 15

New Delhi, May 25, 2021

Hallmarking of gold jewellery in India will now begin from June 15 after the government pushed back the deadline, originally set as June 1, by two weeks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Various stakeholders had requested the government to give jewellers some more time to get prepared for implementation and resolve issues, an official press release said.

The Government has also formed a committee to ensure proper coordination and resolve the implementation issues.

Pramod Tewari, Director General, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), will be the convener of the committee. Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs and representatives of Jewellers Associations, trade, hallmarking bodies and so on will be members of the committee, the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said that India must have the world's best standards in gold jewellery. He said that customers must get hallmark-certified gold at the earliest all across the country without any further delay.

Goyal was reviewing progress made in the implementation of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery in India at a webinar and conference organized by BIS.

The meeting was attended by various associations of bullion trade, hallmarking centres, jewellers from across the country, trade and export bodies of gold business and officials of the Department of Consumer Affairs and BIS.

Under the hallmarking scheme of BIS, jewellers are registered for selling hallmarked jewellery and recognise testing and hallmarking centres. BIS (Hallmarking) Regulations, were implemented with effect from 14.06.2018. Hallmarking will enable consumers and jewellery buyers to make a right choice and save them from any unnecessary confusion while buying gold. At present, only 30% of Indian gold jewellery is hallmarked.

Goyal said that constructive suggestions will be incorporated and teething issues in implementation would be resolved.

Earlier, quality control orders for mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery/artefacts were issued by the Government on January 15, 2020, but the last date was extended to June 1, 2021 to clear old stock of non-hallmarked jewellery.

According to the release, the hallmarking of jewellery/artefacts is required to enhance the credibility of gold jewellery and customer satisfaction through third party assurance for the marked purity/fineness of gold.

This step will also help to develop India as a leading gold market centre in the world, it said.

The release said the number of Assaying and Hallmarking (A&H) centres had increased to 945 from 454 in the last five years. Out of these, 84 AHCs have been set up under the government subsidy scheme in various districts.

Presently A&H Centres can hallmark 1,500 articles in a day, the estimated hallmarking capacity of A&H Centres per year are 14 crore articles (assuming 500 articles per shift and 300 working days).

According to World Gold Council, India has around 4 lakh jewellers, of whom only 35,879 have been certified by BIS.

