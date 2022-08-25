EAC to PM to release Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100

New Delhi, August 25, 2022

The Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM) will release the Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100 -- a blueprint for the country’s journey towards its centennial year -- here on August 30.

The Competitiveness Roadmap is a collaborative endeavour between the EAC-PM, The Institute for Competitiveness headed by Dr Amit Kapoor and Professor Michael E. Porter and Dr Christian Ketels from Harvard Business School.

The document will be released in the presence of Bibek Debroy, Chairman EAC-PM, Amitabh Kant, Sherpa, G-20 and Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, EAC-PM.

The programme will include insights and remarks by Kapoor, Porter and Ketels of Harvard Business School. The keynotes will be Debroy, Kant and Sanyal.

There will also be a panel discussion of the members of the Stakeholder Group constituted as part of the initiative. The panel includes Hari Menon, Director India Country Office, BMGF; Ravi Venkatesan, Chairman, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet; Gurcharan Das, author; and Sumant Sinha, Chairman & MD, Renew Power.

The Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100 is based on the framework developed by Professor Porter.

"India@100 is a roadmap for our country’s journey towards its centennial year, identifying the steps required to realize the vast potential and huge ambitions that you have outlined for our nation," an official press release said.

"The roadmap stands to inform and guide the way for India to become a higher-income country by 2047. It proposes policy goals, principles and approaches to further drive India’s economy in the direction of sustainability and resilience, embedded in social progress and shared prosperity. It presents an integrated agenda of prioritised initiatives based on a thorough examination of India’s present economic state and competitive advantages.

"Building on the many reforms the government has enacted over recent years, it addresses both what actions India needs to prioritize now and how it needs to organize itself to deliver these actions effectively. The document also asserts that the competitiveness approach should serve as the cornerstone of India’s economic and social policy to drive India’s growth further and sustain it over the long term," the release added.

