Cabinet okays special livestock sector package for leveraging Rs 54,618 crore investment

New Delhi, July 15, 2021

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the implementation of a special livestock sector package by revising and realigning various components of the Government schemes for the next five years.

It aims to boost growth in the livestock sector and thereby make animal husbandry more remunerative to the 10 crore farmers in this sector, an official press release said.

The package envisages Central Government's support amounting to Rs 9800 crore for five years leveraging a total investment of Rs 54,618 crore for five years.

The financial commitment of Rs 9800 crore by the Government over the next five years starting 2021-22 for these schemes would leverage a total investment of Rs 54,618 crore in the livestock sector including a share of investments by State Governments, State Cooperatives, Financial institutions, External funding agencies and other stakeholders, the release said.

All the schemes of the Department will be merged into three broad categories as Development Programmes which include Rashtriya Gokul Mission, National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), National Livestock Mission (NLM) and Livestock Census and Integrated Sample Survey (LC & ISS) as sub-schemes.

The Disease Control programme will be renamed as Livestock Health and Disease Control (LH & DC) which includes the present Livestock Health and Disease Control (LH & DC) scheme and National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) and Infrastructure Development Fund.

The Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development fund (AHIDF) and the Dairy Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF) are merged and the present scheme for support to Dairy Cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organizations engaged in dairy activities are also included in this third category.

The Rashtriya Gokul Mission will help in the development and conservation of indigenous breeds and would also contribute to improving the economic condition of the rural poor. The National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) scheme is targeted at the installation of about 8,900 bulk milk coolers, thus providing benefits to more than 8 lakh milk producers and additional procurement of 20 LLPD milk.

Under NPDD, financial assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will be availed thus strengthening and creating fresh infrastructure in 4,500 villages, the release added.

