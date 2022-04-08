Cabinet approves extension of Atal Innovation Mission

New Delhi, April 8, 2022

The Union Cabinet today approved the continuation of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) till March 2023 to work on its intended target of creating an innovation culture and entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

The intended targets that will be achieved by AIM are establishing 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), 101 Atal Incubation Centers (AICs), 50 Atal Community Innovation Centres (ACICs) and supporting 200 startups via the Atal New India Challenges.

The total budgeted expenditure of Rs 2000+ crore will be incurred in the process of the establishing and supporting the beneficiaries.

The Mission has been set up under the NITI Aayog following the Finance Minister's declaration in the 2015 Budget Speech.

The objectives of the AIM are to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country via interventions at school, university, research institutions, MSME and industry levels. The AIM has focused on both infrastructure creation and institution building.

An official press release said that, as evident from the following examples, it has worked on integrating the innovation ecosystem both nationally and globally:

The AIM has created bilateral relations with various international agencies for building synergistic collaboration on innovation and entrepreneurship such as the AIM – SIRIUS Student Innovation exchange program with Russia, AIM – ICDK (Innovation Centre Denmark) Water Challenge with Denmark, and IACE (India Australian Circular Economy Hackathon) with Australia.

The AIMs played a pivotal role in the success of InSpreneur, an Innovation Startup Summit hosted between India and Singapore.

The AIM partnered with the Ministry of Defence to set up the Defence Innovation Organization which is fostering innovation as well as procurement in the defence sector.

Over the past years, the AIM has worked to provide an institutional mechanism to integrate innovation activities across the country. Through its programmes, it has brought innovation to lakhs of school children. The AIM supported startups have raised Rs 2000+ crore from the government and private equity investors and have created several thousand jobs.

It has also executed several innovation challenges on topics of national interest. Together, the programmes cover 34 states and Union Territories to leverage India's demographic dividend by inspiring greater participation in the innovation ecosystem, the release said.

