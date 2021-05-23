APEDA organises virtual buyer-seller meet for boosting mango exports to South Korea

New Delhi, May 23, 2021

In a bid to increase exports of mangoes to South Korea, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with the Indian Embassy, Seoul and the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ICCK), organised a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet (VBSM) on Thursday.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, export promotion programmes were not possible to be organized physically. APEDA took the lead to organize Virtual BSM to provide a platform to the exporters and importers of mangoes from India and South Korea.

Earlier this month, for the first time in this season, India shipped a consignment of 2.5 metric tonnes (MTs) of Geographical Indication (GI) certified Banganapalli and Survarnarekha mangoes sourced from farmers in Krishna and Chittor districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The mangoes exported to South Korea were treated, cleaned and shipped from the APEDA-assisted and registered packhouse and vapour heat treatment facility at Tirupati and exported by IFFCO Kisan SEZ (IKSEZ).

This was the first export consignment sent by IKSEZ, a subsidiary of IFFCO, a multi-state cooperative with a membership of 36,000 societies. There is a possibility of more exports of mangoes to South Korea this season. IFFCO Kisan SEZ has an agreement with Meejaim, South Korea for supplying 66 MTs of mango this season. Andhra Pradesh horticulture department also collaborated in this endeavour.

The mangoes for Korea were processed at A P Agro;s Integrated Packhouse & VHT System, Tirupati, a unit financially assisted by APEDA for facilitating the exports of fresh fruits and vegetables from the region.

Nearly 400 MT of fresh fruits and vegetables has been exported from the packhouse. It caters to the southern states for export of horticulture produce for export to the European Union and non-EU countries. In the current season, 30 MT of mangoes has been exported to the EU, UK Ireland, West Asian countries, etc.

While most of the states in India have mango plantations, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka have a major share in the total production of the fruit.

Alphonso, Kesar, Totapuri and Banganpalli are leading export varieties from India. Mango exports primarily take place in three forms: fresh mango, mango pulp, and mango slice.

Mangoes are processed by the APEDA registered packhouse facilities and then exported to various regions and countries including West Asia, European Union, the USA, Japan and South Korea.

