Ambani says India will become a $ 40-trillion economy by 2047

Gandhinagar, November 23, 2022

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Tuesday that India would witness an unprecedented explosion in economic growth and opportunities over the next 25 years and become a $ 40-trillion economy by 2047 from a $ 3-trillion economy now.

Speaking at the 10th convocation of the Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) in Gandhinagar, Ambani said that, at that stage, India would rank among the top three economies of the world.

"In other words, a bright future beckons you. Be ready to step out confidently when opportunity knocks on your door," he said.

Ambani, the President of the Board of Governors of PDEU, said three game-changing revolutions would govern India’s growth in the decades ahead.

"The Clean Energy Revolution, the Bio-Energy Revolution and the Digital Revolution. Together, they will transform lives in ways unimagined. While the Clean Energy Revolution and the Bio-Energy Revolution will produce energy sustainably, the Digital Revolution will enable us to consume energy efficiently. All three revolutions will together help India and the world save our beautiful planet from the climate crisis," he said.

"And as leaders of India’s future, you should ensure our nation leads the global clean and green energy revolution. It is a goal each one of you should pursue in mission mode," he said.

Ambani also shared with the graduating students three mantras that would help them achieve success in this mission.

"One, Think Big. Be an audacious dreamer. Every great thing ever built in this world was once a dream thought to be impossible. You have to own your dream with courage, nurture it with conviction and realise it with bold and disciplined action. It is the only way you can make the impossible possible.

"Two, Think Green. The Clean Energy movement is about adopting a green mindset. It is about being sensitive to Mother Nature. It is about inventing means to harvest its energy without harming it. It is about ensuring that we leave behind a better and a healthier planet for the future generations.

"And three, Think Digital. In your mission of making India a clean energy leader, digitisation will play the role of a force multiplier. Technologies such as AI, Robotics and IoT are powerful enablers of change. Use them to your advantage.

"These three mantras will be your astras in your mission of making India a global clean energy leader," he said.

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekar was the chief guest at the convocation, whom Ambani described as a "true inspiration to the business community and the youth of India".

"Through his vision, conviction and rich hands-on experience, he has scripted Tata Group’s spectacular growth in recent years. He has also led its forays into the businesses of the future. I am particularly inspired by the gigantic steps the group has taken in the field of renewable energy under his leadership.

"The steps reflect his faith in the ability of New Energy technologies to lead us to a better and brighter future," Ambani said.

"If India has to become a renewable energy powerhouse, it is possible through the combined will and initiatives of many leading business groups working with the ethos of a national coalition," he added.

