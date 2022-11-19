Adani says India on track to be a $ 30 trillion economy by 2050

Mumbai, November 19, 2022

Leading industrialist Gautam Adani today said that, given the pace at which the Government has been executing several simultaneous social and economic reforms, he anticipated that India would start adding a trillion dollars to its GDP every 12-18 months, putting itself well on track to be a $ 30 trillion economy by 2050 with a stock market capitalization that could exceed $ 45 trillion.

"To illustrate the relevance of these numbers, the United States today is a 23 trillion-dollar economy with a stock market capitalization ranging from 45 to 50 trillion dollars," the Chairman of the Adani Group said in his keynote address at 21st World Congress of Accountants here.

He went on to say that, in the context of purchasing power parity, India's share of global GDP would be north of 20% by the year 2050.

"I would urge you to reflect on this incredible possibility as you think of India. A country, crushed and drained by its colonial rulers, today stands on the cusp of extraordinary growth and is the only major country on a path to emerge as a high-income nation without compromising its democracy and diversity. Well before 2030, we will be the world’s third largest economy and, thereafter, the world’s second largest economy by 2050. India’s success story of combining economic growth and democracy has no parallel," he said.

The World Congress of Accountants is being held in India for the first time in its 118-year history and Adani said this reflected the wind in the sails of the world's fastest growing economy.

Adani spoke about the uncertainties in the present times and said the COVID pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, the challenges of climate change, surging energy prices and the acceleration in inflation had created a crisis for global leadership.

"This multilevel crisis has shattered the myth of a unipolar or a bipolar world of superpowers that could step in and stabilize global environments," he said.

"Therefore, in my view – in this emerging multipolar world – superpowers will need to be those that take responsibility to step in and help others in a crisis and not bully other nations into submission, those that keep humanity as their foremost operating principle. A superpower must also be a thriving democracy and yet believe that there is – no – one – uniform style of democracy, it must be a nation willing to share its technology to enable social development to address the universal challenges in education, healthcare, and skill development," he said.

"It is in such a multipolar world that the foundations of India’s increasing economic might, coupled with its culture and beliefs, become relevant as it takes its journey to becoming an economic superpower. One that combines monetary growth with vast social growth – all within the bounds of a democratic society," he said.