5 kg additional foodgrains to be distributed free to NFSA beneficiaries in May-June

New Delhi, April 23, 2021

Free-of-cost food grains at 5 kg per person per month to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) over and above NFSA quota for May and June.

This will be on the same pattern as the earlier Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), an official release said today.

Under this special scheme (PMGKAY), around 80 crore NFSA beneficiaries covered under both categories of NFSA, namely Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Householders (PHH), will be provided with an additional quota of free-of-cost foodgrains (Rice/Wheat) at a scale of 5 kg per person per month, over and above their regular monthly entitlements under NFSA.

The Union Government will bear the full expenditure of over Rs 26,000 crore on account of the cost of food grains, intrastate transportation, etc. as part of Central assistance to States and Union Territories.

