E-commerce site Flipkart temporarily suspends services

New Delhi, March 25, 2020

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has said that it is temporarily suspending its services.

"We are temporarily suspending our services. Your needs have always been our priority, and our promise is that we will be back to serve you, as soon as possible," the company said on its website.

The company did not give any reason for the decision, but it is believed to be related to the lockdown ordered by the government, which has led to difficulties in the movement of goods.

"These are difficult times, times like no other. Never before have communities stayed apart to stay safe! Never before has being at home meant helping the nation!

"We urge you to Stay Home to Stay Safe! We will get there. And we will get through. Together."

NNN