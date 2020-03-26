DPIIT sets up control room to monitor transportation of goods, delivery of essential items

New Delhi, March 26, 2020

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has set up a control room here to monitor in real time the status of transportation and delivery of goods; manufacturing and delivery of essential commodities to common man; and the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period until April 14.

In the event of any manufacturing, transporter, distributor, wholesaler or e-commerce companies facing ground level difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, the same may be informed to the Department at the following telephone number/ email:

Telephone: + 91 11 23062487

Email : controlroom-dpiit@gov.in

The telephone number will be functional from 8 AM to 6 PM. The issues reported by various stakeholders will be taken up by the Department with the concerned state government, district and police authorities, and other concerned agencies, an official pess release added.

