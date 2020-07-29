DP World-NIIF JV Hindustan Infralog announces Rs 1000 crore investment in FTZ

Mumbai, July 29, 2020

Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (HIPL), a joint venture between DP World and the National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), today announced an investment of Rs 1000 crore in developing its Nhava Sheva Business Park (NSBP) Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Mumbai.

NSBP, a Special Purpose Vehicle, is a co-developer for the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) SEZ. The company signed a lease agreement today with JNPT for the project.

The FTZ is on a long-term lease of 60 years, and is located 5 kms away from JNPT, a press release from NIIF and DP World said.

"Its strategic proximity – to the port, the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and National Highways – provides quick and direct access to domestic and global markets. It will offer long-term advantages to domestic as well as global traders and manufacturers, by enabling reliable and fast movement of cargo," it said.

The facility will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure like specialized multi-product and temperature-controlled warehouses, and a container yard with ultra-modern digital & security systems. It will offer round-the-clock customs clearance and value-added services to provide customers a one-stop solution for all their consumption and trading needs.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, DP World Subcontinent, said “The Free Trade Zone will be ready towards the end of 2021. This investment reinforces DP World’s strategy and commitment to India, and strengthens our integrated logistics portfolio in the country. Alongside DP World’s global network of ports & terminals and inland logistics infrastructure in the region, the FTZ will provide a seamless experience for both domestic and international customers.

"We believe that the FTZ will contribute in establishing India as a major trade and manufacturing hub, and support the Government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ Program. With its strategic location, the FTZ will help position India as a prime hub for exports to neighbouring countries, and provide a huge fillip to the manufacturing sector in the country.”

Vinod Giri, Managing Partner, National Investment & Infrastructure Fund, said “NIIF is pleased to partner in this project through HIPL. This unique public-private partnership project with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) significantly enhances the value proposition of logistics sector in India. This project will enable domestic companies to dovetail world-class logistics facilities with an established ports ecosystem offered by JNPT to support the continued growth of trade and manufacturing sectors which are crucial for the Indian economy. This investment exemplifies NIIF’s ability to channelize international capital and expertise from partners of high repute to enable primary capital formation in the Indian infrastructure sector.”

The Rs 1000 crore DP World FTZ investment comes under the Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (HIPL) joint venture between DP World (65%) and the National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) (35%). This venture has been created to invest up to $ 3 billion in ports, logistics and related sectors across the country.

The project will help boost trade especially in sectors like electronics, IT, telecom, pharmaceuticals, chemicals & petrochemicals, machinery, agri & foods, and metals, the release said.

DP World is a leading provider of smart logistics solutions with a range of products and services that include maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions.

NIIF is a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, anchored by the Government of India. It invests across asset classes such as infrastructure, private equity and other diversified sectors in India, with the objective to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

NIIF Limited manages over $ 4.3 billion of capital commitments across its three funds – Master Fund, Fund of Funds and Strategic Opportunities Fund, each with its distinct investment strategy.

