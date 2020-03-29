Don’t let your workers go away, Goyal tells industry & trade

New Delhi, March 29, 2020

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in the United States has crossed 2,000 and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has urged residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.

John Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), which is tracking the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths around the world on a real-time basis, said the total number of deaths in the US had touched 2,185 and the total number of confirmed cases had gone up to 124,217, the highest for any country. Of the deaths, New York accounted for 672.

"Due to extensive community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately. This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply," the CDC advisory said.

The Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory, it said.

Earlier, in the day, US President Donald Trump had said on micro-blogging site Twitter that he was considering a quarantine of "hot spots" such as New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. "A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly," he had said.

However, later, he said that, on the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, he had asked the CDC to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government. "A quarantine will not be necessary," he said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in an interview with CNN on Saturday, had said that he did not believe a possible New York quarantine was legal and that it would be a "federal declaration of war."

"It would be chaos and mayhem," said Cuomo, who has ordered New York residents to stay at home as much as possible. "It's totally opposite everything he's been saying. I don't think it is plausible. I don't think it is legal."

According to the CSSE, the number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide had touched 30,846 and the total number of cases had crossed 664,600.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated the number of deaths around globe so far at 26,654 and the total number of cases at 575,444.

NNN